CAT services to be impacted by Saturday’s Bridge Run

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – According to Chatham Area Transit (CAT), the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will impact CAT’s bus operations on Saturday, Dec. 4.

CAT says some buses will be rerouted and there will be delays due to the race.

The re-routes from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center will begin as early as 6 a.m.

CAT’s Savannah Belles Ferry will operate its regular schedule.

A list of the impacted routes and stops is posted below and can be found online at catchacat.org.

Stops impacted by the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run:

3 West Chatham and 3B Augusta Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop Louisville & Stiles (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB) Louisville & Rothwell (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB) Louisville & Boundary ((EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB) MLK & Liberty (NE) – Transit Center (610 West Oglethorpe) Missed Outbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop MLK & Turner (SB) – Transit Center MLK & Liberty – Transit Center Louisville & Rothwell (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop Louisville & Stiles (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop



4 Barnard Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop MLK & Liberty – Montgomery & Wayne (NB) Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop Liberty & Whitaker (EB) – Transit Center Whitaker & Jones (SB) – Transit Center



10 East Savannah Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop Oglethorpe & Bull – Oglethorpe & Abercorn Missed Outbound stop: Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center



17 Silk Hope Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop MLK &Turner – Transit Center MLK & Liberty – Transit Center



25 Westlake Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop MLK & Turner – Transit Center MLK & Liberty – Transit Center



27 Waters Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center



28 Waters Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center



31 Skidaway Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center

