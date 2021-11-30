CAT services to be impacted by Saturday’s Bridge Run

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – According to Chatham Area Transit (CAT), the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will impact CAT’s bus operations on Saturday, Dec. 4.
CAT says some buses will be rerouted and there will be delays due to the race.
The re-routes from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center will begin as early as 6 a.m.
CAT’s Savannah Belles Ferry will operate its regular schedule.
A list of the impacted routes and stops is posted below and can be found online at catchacat.org.
Stops impacted by the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run:
- 3 West Chatham and 3B Augusta
- Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Louisville & Stiles (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB)
- Louisville & Rothwell (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB)
- Louisville & Boundary ((EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB)
- MLK & Liberty (NE) – Transit Center (610 West Oglethorpe)
- Missed Outbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
- MLK & Turner (SB) – Transit Center
- MLK & Liberty – Transit Center
- Louisville & Rothwell (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop
- Louisville & Stiles (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop
- Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
- 4 Barnard
- Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
- MLK & Liberty – Montgomery & Wayne (NB)
- Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Liberty & Whitaker (EB) – Transit Center
- Whitaker & Jones (SB) – Transit Center
- Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
- 10 East Savannah
- Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Oglethorpe & Bull – Oglethorpe & Abercorn
- Missed Outbound stop:
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center
- Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
- 17 Silk Hope
- Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- MLK &Turner – Transit Center
- MLK & Liberty – Transit Center
- Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- 25 Westlake
- Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- MLK & Turner – Transit Center
- MLK & Liberty – Transit Center
- Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- 27 Waters
- Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center
- Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center
- Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- 28 Waters
- Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center
- Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center
- Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- 31 Skidaway
- Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center
- Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Forsyth Dot Loop
- Missed stop – Nearest alternative stop
- Whitaker & Broughton – Bryan & Bull
- Whitaker & Liberty – Bryan & Bull
- Missed stop – Nearest alternative stop