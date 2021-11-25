CASA & local restaurant provide Thanksgiving meals for local families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday CASA of Savannah provided Thanksgiving meals for local families.

The organization handed out the meals at Lili’s Restaurant and Bar on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Organizers say some of the meals were the first meal many of the families have shared since being reunited.

The owners of Lili’s said it was an honor to help CASA provide the meals.

“Everybody here, all the staff here, all the customers that have participated in making this happen,” said Mir Ali, Chef and Owner of Lili’s, “I would like to let them know that this is not just feeding the needy, but feeding people that have more to Thanksgiving than just a good home cooked meal.”

CASA says many of the children and families they work with live in poverty, so a thanksgiving meal can make a big difference.