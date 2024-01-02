BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — East Georgia Regional Medical Center was happy to announce the very first baby born in 2024 at the hospital in Bulloch County.

Baby Lawrence made his way into the world on Jan 1 at 4:20 a.m. The hospital says they are wishing parents Chrystle and Chris a happy life with their new baby boy — something that we believe the entire community wants for Bulloch County’s newest New Year’s baby.

Happy parents Chris and Chrystle hold baby Lawrence!

Pictured below are EGRMC Women’s Pavilion Assistant Director, Krista Girardeau, Father-Chris, Baby Lawrence, Mother-Chrystle, and Marti Carr, Director EGRMC Women’s Pavilion.

Happy birthday, Lawrence!