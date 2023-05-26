BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bulloch County Schools is offering a free summer nutrition program to students during the month of June.

The program will provide breakfast and lunch to any children 18 and under and any students over 18 who have been diagnosed with a state-defined mental or physical disability. All sites are open to any child.

Families have the choice of weekly food pick-ups or daily sit-down meal service for children at multiple locations throughout the county.

Weekly Meal Pick Up Option – Every Monday in June, 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Food Pick Up Dates: June 5, 12, 19, & 26, from 8 a.m. -12 noon

June 5, 12, 19, & 26, from 8 a.m. -12 noon Designated Food Pick Up Sites: Statesboro High School, 10 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard, Statesboro Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils Groveland Road, Statesboro Portal Middle High School, 27245 U.S. Highway 80 West, Portal



Daily On-Site Breakfast & Lunch Meal Service – Weekdays (M-F), May 31 – June 30, 7:45 a.m. – 12 noon

On-site Sit Down Meal Dates: Each weekday (Mon. – Fri.) May 31 to June 30 Breakfast is served 7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Each weekday (Mon. – Fri.) May 31 to June 30 On-site Sit Down Meal Service Sites: Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive, Statesboro Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 421 W. Main Street, Statesbor Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1200 Cawana Road, Statesboro



Families do not have to pre-register or pre-order to receive meals. Meal menus are available here.

