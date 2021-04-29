Bulloch Co. NAACP organizes weekend food giveaways, vaccination event

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The NAACP chapter in Bulloch County will be distributing over 1,000 food boxes at two drive-thru giveaways Saturday.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be administered at the event in Statesboro.

The NAACP will start giving away the boxes full of meat, vegetables, fruit and dairy at 9 a.m. at Agape Worship Center in Statesboro (810 West Grady Street) and 9:30 a.m. at Portal High School (27245 Highway 80).

Those interested in getting the vaccine at the Agape Worship Center are asked to sign up online at waycrossvax.coresponse.org. There will be 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine available.

Organizers say a follow-up event for second doses has been tentatively planned. But those who get the vaccine on Saturday are also encouraged to sign up for a second dose through the Georgia Department of Public Health.

At the Statesboro event, drivers are asked to turn in from Johnson Street and follow the loop around to the church. There will be two lanes set up, one for those picking up food and the other for anyone getting the vaccine.

Those getting the vaccine also have the option to grab a food box after waiting their 15-minute observation period post-shot.

“This is a joint collaboration supported by many local agencies,” said Bulloch County NAACP President Delinda Gaskins. “We’d like to thank Zi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, The Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation, the John Wesley Lodge #161 of Statesboro, the Truthful Lodge #375 of Portal, Portal Middle High and Agape Worship Center for making this event possible.”