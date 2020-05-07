Bull Street Taco donates 400 free burritos to food industry employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bull Street Taco gave out free burritos to local food and beverage workers Thursday afternoon as a way to say “thank you” for supporting the restaurant during shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

The restaurant gave out more than 400 burritos in a span of three hours.

“We see the impact in the community and we feel like we can contribute a little bit,” Bull Street Taco owner Jon Massey said. “We’re very grateful for the guests who have come by and supported us and we’re a little saddened by how this has impacted so many people’s lives.”

Massey says he hopes to give back to the community in a similar way, at least once a month in the future, since many community members are struggling because of the pandemic.

“We want to do something special next month as well,” Massey said. “We’re trying to budget for something to give back every month.”

Keep an eye out for upcoming special offers from Bull Street Taco on their website and Facebook page.