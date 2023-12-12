SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get ready for the stars to align on Dec. 14 when SCAD hosts its highly anticipated Holiday Spectacular featuring two notable Broadway Stars this Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

According to a SCAD spokesperson, actress/singer Caissie Levy, who originally starred in Broadway’s Frozen as Elsa, as well as Michael James Scott who currently performs as the Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin, will make an appearance in Savannah this week. Another star set to perform is American IOdol winner Candice Glover alongside Showtime at the Apollo winner, George Loevett — both of whom are SCAD alumni.

Photo courtesy of SCAD

Photo courtesy of SCAD

Guests will also be delighted to hear the familiar sound of the Bee Sharps, the school’s elite performance ensemble.

This unforgettable night will be filled with carols, dancing and lots of hidden surprises and holiday joy as guests sing along with some of the world’s most popular holiday hits.

SCAD’s Holiday Spectacular will unfold at the iconic Lucas Theater for the Arts in downtown Savannah.

Tickets are on sale are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.