SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brightside Advocacy will hold it’s last training for prospective Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) this August.

CASAs play a crucial role in the juvenile court system for children who rely on them to advocate for their best interests while in the foster care system. CASAs talk with the child and their family members, teacher, and other stakeholders to find out where the child will be happiest and safest, whether that’s with a parent, relative, foster family, or an adoptive family.

The CASA also speaks for the child in court by submitting a fact-based recommendation for placement to the judge. During the life of the case, CASAs act as the one constant in the child’s life as they experience changes in foster placements, schools, and caseworkers.

“Our CASA volunteers have so much passion and go above and beyond to ensure that children who experience abuse and neglect have their needs met. This includes the CASA who spends time consoling a child during a court hearing where the judge has to make an important decision, or the CASA who researches to find resources to make sure their child is getting the right counseling services,” said Mandy Roberts, Brightside’s CASA Advocacy Director.

Last year, 183 of Brightside’s dedicated CASA volunteers advocated for 417 children in foster care.

Brightside’s final training session will take place starting August 18 to September 22 every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, call 912-447-8908 or visit here.