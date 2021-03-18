Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island gala moves to Sunday telethon on WSAV

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – For two years in a row, the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island has been unable to hold its annual gala due to COVID-19.

In lieu of this year’s formal gala, the Club has partnered with WSAV to produce a special telethon that will air on Sunday, March 21, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and stream live on this page. No need to purchase tickets, no need to get dressed up, and no need to leave your home — just get comfortable, sit back and enjoy the show.

There will be a variety of entertainers, speakers and kids featured during the telethon, including hosts tennis legend Stan Smith and WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to support the Club from the comfort of your living room,” says Kim Likins, Club director. “With COVID-19 still very active, we simply cannot hold the gala in person, so we are incredibly grateful that our friends at WSAV agreed to help us in such a big way.”

“Being able to help The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island raise money for their mission is an honor,” said Marc Hefner, vice president and general manager of WSAV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. “We’ve been covering the Club for years and see firsthand how their programs and mentors are providing creative and meaningful opportunities for children in the community.”

The gala is the Club’s primary fundraising event and relies on that revenue to serve over 300 local children and teens during the school year and throughout the summer. COVID-19 restrictions have limited how many children the Club currently serves to about 100, but the Club plans to serve more as soon as it is safe to do so.

One of the most lucrative portions of the gala is a Fund-A-Need appeal, which will take place before, during and after the telethon.

This year, instead of asking participants to pick up a paddle to donate, the Club will be asking viewers to pick up the phone. Donations may be made by phone during the telethon, online through the Club’s website, or by mailing a check to the Club at P.O. Box 22267, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925.

The goal is to raise $100,000.

The Club will also hold an online auction to support the event, and many great items will be available for bidding beginning at noon on March 13 through noon on March 23. Items include:

6-hour pontoon boat rental for 12

David Yurman Origami Cuff Bracelet

Vacation at The Lodge at East Fork Ranch in Canton, NC

Montage Palmetto Bluff Lowcountry Experience

David Yurman Origami Necklace

Michael Anthony’s Chef’s Table for 8

The Laver Cup Boston 2021 Tickets

Hudson’s Seafood Oyster Roast for 10

West Fraser Framed Artwork & Book

Amiri Farris Artwork

Ombra Chefs Table 4 Course Dinner

Collins Quarter Dinner

and much more

You can bid now by visiting this link.