Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton encourages students with drive-thru pep rally

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – It seems like everyone could use a little bit of support amid the coronavirus outbreak, and some children in Bluffton got it in spades, thanks to the Boys & Girls Club.

The staff at the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton held a drive-thru pep rally for all of their children on Friday. Parents drove kids through to the sound of cheers from everyone involved with the club.

The staff says they miss their kids even more than the children might miss being at the Club.

“We are trying to find a way to reconnect and find a way to reach out to our members and encourage and give them some inspiration,” Molly Hornbeak, Director of the Boys & Girls Club Bluffton said.

The staff also reminded the children on Friday to keep reading while they are home, away from school and the Club.

About 400 children come to the Boys & Girls Club every month.