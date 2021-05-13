Bluffton woman saved by CPR, AED thanks her heroes

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton woman got a chance to thank the friends and first responders who saved her life.

Back in March, Darla Frey was with friends on a Rose Hill tennis court when she collapsed. They worked quickly to perform life-saving measures, starting with CPR and calling for help.

After five minutes, Beaufort County EMS and Bluffton Fire arrived. They used an AED to revive her.

On Tuesday, Frey returned to the tennis court with her friends turned heroes. This time, they were awarded by the fire department for their bravery.

“There are no words that can express the depth of my gratitude for what they did,” she said. “My son said it very well. He said we moved to a place we love, and the people love us back.”

Frey said many of those who conducted CPR learned the hands-only method just a few months prior to the health scare. She’s now advocating for more classes and wants to help raise money for more AEDs in the community.