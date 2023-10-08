BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) — Pancakes were a ‘hot’ topic at the annual ‘Pancake Breakfast’ hosted by Bluffton Township Fire District Sunday morning.

An annual pancake breakfast drawing in more than 150 people to support an organization and its local firefighters is what Sunday was all about.

“We invite the community in and the firefighters are cooking pancakes, they’ve got sausage, we’ve got juices, we have egg casserole, and it’s fantastic,” Leslie Jones-Hart, with the Bluffton Firefighter Foundation, said. “Money is going to Tunnels to Towers, which is an organization that is based on those that died during 9/11.”

The foundation provides homes and assistance to severely injured veterans and first responders. Stephen Combs, with the Bluffton Township Fire District, told us the pancake breakfast is a chance for the community to get to know their local firefighters and have family fun.

“We set up a table for kids to come and do some coloring,” Combs said. “We’ve got firefighter hats. there’s some chalk drawing in the back patio that they’re doing. Just some ways to come and hang out and get to know our firefighters.”

With the help of volunteers and McCracken Middle School’s Beta Club, Combs said the event was another success.

Combs and Jones-Hart tell News 3 this played an important role in connecting the community and allowed them to give back.

“So many people see the firefighters on one of their worst days…,” Jones-Hart said. “It’s so great to see them in a setting like this and see these people and get to know our community better.”

“This is a community event and one of the things that we love doing is supporting our community in times of need,” Combs said. “They are always so supportive of us that when there is a need we like to help them and give back in return.”

They also tell us they will be holding an event in December. It’s a Boston Butts fundraiser. With this fundraiser, the proceeds donated will go to a local first responder in need of assistance. We will have more information when additional details are released.