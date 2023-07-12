BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Bluffton will be honoring a gold medalist who competed in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games tomorrow.

Charlotte Lewis represented Team USA in Berlin, Germany. Lewis competed in the 200-meter kayaking race landing the spot at #1 — and it wasn’t the only medal the 31-year-old took home.

Lewis won an impressive three medals in total during the competition placing 4th in 400 singles and 3rd in the 200 tandem.

The parade will take place in Wright Family Park located at Calhoun St. in Bluffton. on Thursday, July 13, at 6:00 p.m.