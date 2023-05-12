BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Bluffton Self Help needs help filling its shelves. They’re holding a special event this weekend to try and drum up some donations.

It is called “Stock the Market,” a special Saturday where anyone can come by and drop off much-needed donations.

“It is frustrating because you want to give people what they want and what they need and you just can’t sometimes,” explains BSH volunteer John Pickens.

Right now Bluffton Self Help can’t help everyone because their shelves are bare.

They give out 3,500 canned food items a week.

They have seen a 10% or more increase in clients they serve in the past few months.

An even larger number of families are expected to come in this summer when daily school lunches stop. That will tax their already low food supply.

Officials say they need close to 8,000 bags of food to make it through the hottest time of the year.

That’s where the “Stock the Market” event comes in, allowing everyone to make a Saturday stop and drop off canned or non-perishable food items.

Volunteers say it’s not always the people you think have to ask for help keeping families fed.

“When someone misses school, misses work because the child is sick” explains Pickens. “Then those people can’t afford groceries or can’t afford rent, and Bluffton Self Help tries to serve those people.”

If you want to drop off a bag, the Stock the Market event is Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bluffton Self Help at 39 Sheridan Park Circle.

They especially need things like rice and beans, pasta sauce, canned meats and hygiene items like soap and shampoo as well as baby diapers for 4-6-year-old toddlers.

You can also drop items off during the week from 10 to 3 p.m.

The 501C-3 charity will also accept monetary donations.

For more information on that visit blufftonselfhelp.org.