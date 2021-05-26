Bluffton seeks input for the town’s long-term comprehensive plan

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Bluffton is inviting the public to share their ideas about the future of the town during virtual community meetings in May. Their input will be considered and possibly incorporated into the updated version of Bluffton’s comprehensive plan, known as “Blueprint Bluffton.”

The comprehensive planning process allows the Town to pro-actively plan for the next decade and beyond by assessing Bluffton’s current conditions and demographic make-up to determine where efforts and investments are most needed, and to create a road map for future development and redevelopment.

“Bluffton’s planning processes have helped shaped our town every step of the way,” Mayor Lisa Sulka said. “This process is important because it gives everyone an opportunity to voice their opinions and ideas. This updated comprehensive plan helps us view our town’s future from 50,000 feet. This ensures we have analyzed all the Town’s components and how they interrelate as we aspire to thoughtfully grow as Bluffton preserves its spirit, essence and quality of life.”

Bluffton has nearly twice as many residents as it did in 2010 and population growth has a domino effect on numerous parts of the community. Blueprint Bluffton will address these areas, including transportation, housing, land use, parks and recreation, as well as preservation of the natural and cultural resources that characterize the town.

The public meeting in which people can share their ideas will be held virtually Wednesday, May 26, from 8 – 9:30 a.m. To RSVP, please call Charlotte Moore, principal planner, at (Office): 843-706-4561 or sign up via the Town of Bluffton’s website here.

The public is also encouraged to take an online survey or email Charlotte Moore with their opinions, ideas and concerns, if they are unable to attend the meetings. To take the survey, click here.