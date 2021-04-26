Bluffton Rotary Club holding Memorial Day fundraiser

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Rotary Club is selling smoked Boston butt and brisket for its Memorial Day fundraiser.

Those interested can pre-order a Boston butt (8lbs.) for $40 or brisket (10lbs.) for $125. Orders must be placed by May 15 in order to be picked up by May 28. Orders will be picked up at 10 Recreation Ct. between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The money raised will go to multiple local charities, the Bluffton Rotary Club said. In wake of the pandemic, the club said donations are needed more than ever. Contactless pickup is available.