Bluffton non-profit Programs for Exceptional People opens new facility

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The ribbon has been cut on a new 11,000 square foot community facility in Bluffton.

The non-profit Programs for Exceptional People (PEP) will use the building to serve their members in Beaufort and Jasper counties and surrounding areas.

The group is dedicated to promoting independence, social interactions and employment opportunities for people living with intellectual disabilities. Organizers say the new spot will better serve their members and hopefully expand employment opportunities for them.

“This location is much bigger than we had before, and its in one location as before we had several locations,” said PEP Executive Director Marielena DiMatteo. “So this will allow us to serve more families in Bluffton and the surrounding communities.”

The new facility is located at 39 Sheridan Park Circle, Suite 2 in Bluffton.