Bluffton-Jasper VIM benefits from big Peacock Subaru donation

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – A big donation will help give folks in need better access to health care during the COVID-19 crisis.

Greater Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine just received a donation of over $10,000 from Peacock Subaru Hilton Head.

The donation, all part of the “Share the Love” campaign, is more than double what was raised in 2019.

The campaign gives cash donations to local and national charities for every car sold. It also allows car buyers to determine what charity they would like their donation to go toward.

“Its a great way to give back to the community,” said Peacock Subaru General Manager Ken Kirby. “Especially during the recent tough times for everyone during COVID-19, agencies like Bluffton-Jasper VIM are vital to all the people we serve in the Lowcountry.

“It’s truly a testament to our community’s belief in the vital mission of Volunteers in Medicine that our dealership continually selects these heroes to be our hometown charity and that our customers keep choosing to give back locally—and even more so this year when the need is much greater,” said Ken Kirby.

Pam Toney, Executive Director of Bluffton-Jasper VIM says donations like these are so important to help the thousands in need in the area.

“We have expanded our online medical capabilities during the crisis. It is allowing hundreds more people get the care they need without ever exposing themselves or their families to the virus,” said Toney. “This money will mean help with prescriptions that can keep them working, or if they ared out of work provide them with the health care they wouldn’t otherwise get.”

Through the work of about 75 volunteer physicians, nurses and health professionals, BJVIM provides free medical care to the residents of Bluffton and Jasper County who are uninsured.

“We have outstanding nurses and physicians who donate their time and expertise to our community, but it’s imperative that we have financial assistance in order to make a difference,” said Dennis Toney, development director of BJVIM. “We rely on donations like these and the support from Peacock Subaru could not have come at a better time.”

If you would like to find out more, or make a donation to Bluffton-Jasper Volunteers in Medicine: https://bjvim.org/howtodonate/

Nationally, the Share the Love event has enabled Subaru of America and its participating retailers to donate more than $176 million to charity over the last 12 years. Customers have the option of choosing between four national and one of over 1,220 dealership-specific hometown charities. For more information on the Subaru of America Share the Love event, visit https://www.subaru.com/share-the-love.html