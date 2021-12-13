Bluffton hosts weekend of events by Lowcountry PRIDE

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton hosted a Lowcountry PRIDE event over the weekend at Oyster Factory Park. The two-day pride event featured vendors, food trucks, drag shows and a Saturday morning parade.

Participants marched through the city of Bluffton with banners, flags and cheers before returning to Oyster Factory park to continue their celebrations.

The event continued Sunday vendors, informational tables and a drag show in the afternoon.

“It was a rockin’ good time,” Rachel Pepin said of the overall event.

Pepin attended the event on behalf of Congregation Beth Yam, a synagogue on Hilton Head Island. Pepin said she was happy to attend the event and she was glad the weather had stayed cool so everyone could enjoy it.

Vendors sold flags, cookies, shirts and socks as well as other pride themed merchandise.

Savannah’s First City Pride Center and the South Carolina chapter of Free Mom Hugs attended the festivties. Free Mom Hugs is a group that attends events of all kinds to provide support, resources and hugs for the LGBTQ+ community. First City Pride Center is a resource center for those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Two drag show performances entertained the crowds throughout the weekend. The Saturday show featured drag queen Sapphire Lefaris as the host. The Sunday show was hosted by drag queen Alexiya St. Martin.

Attendees got the chance to enter for a raffle for a rainbow Kate Spade bag.

Attendees got the chance to enter for a raffle for a rainbow Kate Spade bag.