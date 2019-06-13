Bluffton Firefighters helping one of their own with weekend benefit

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Fire Department is working this weekend to help one of their own.

Bill Martin is a retired firefighter and former fire marshal who is battling cancer. The department is holding a benefit to help with medical costs for the man known as “Fire Marshal Bill”.

Firefighters say they’re a family, and when one of their own needs help, it’s time to step up.

“We give to our community on a daily basis and when one of our own is experiencing a struggle or strife it is important to us to wrap our arms around them and their family and help guide them and help shepherd them through a difficult time,” explains Pete Reid of the Bluffton Fire Department.

The benefit is from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park. There will be food, kids activities and live music.

Admission is just $20 for those 16 and over, $15 for 10 to 15-year-olds and children 9 and under get in free. All proceeds go to the Bluffton Firefighter Foundation.