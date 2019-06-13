Bluffton Firefighters helping one of their own with weekend benefit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - The Bluffton Fire Department is working this weekend to help one of their own.

Bill Martin is a retired firefighter and former fire marshal who is battling cancer. The department is holding a benefit to help with medical costs for the man known as "Fire Marshal Bill".

Firefighters say they're a family, and when one of their own needs help, it's time to step up.

"We give to our community on a daily basis and when one of our own is experiencing a struggle or strife it is important to us to wrap our arms around them and their family and help guide them and help shepherd them through a difficult time," explains Pete Reid of the Bluffton Fire Department.

The benefit is from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park. There will be food, kids activities and live music.

Admission is just $20 for those 16 and over, $15 for 10 to 15-year-olds and children 9 and under get in free. All proceeds go to the Bluffton Firefighter Foundation.