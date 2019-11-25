Bluffton Firefighter Foundation auctioning off ride in Christmas parade

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – There is just one more day to enter for a chance to be in the Bluffton Christmas Parade on a big, red, shiny “float.”

An auction is underway online to benefit the Bluffton Firefighter Foundation. The winning bid will get five seats in one of their fire engines.

This year’s parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. The route begins at the corner of Bridge and Pritchard streets and ends in Bluffton Park.

To enter the auction, or to learn more about the Bluffton Firefighter Foundation, visit here.