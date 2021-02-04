Bluffton Fire, DHEC host car seat check event for parents

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Township Fire District offered parent drivers some helpful information and peace of mind at their car seat check event on Thursday.

The free event took place at Station 38 on Raider Drive from 10 a.m. until noon. Parents drove in to have trained technicians inspect their children’s car seats for safety and proper installation.

COVID-19 precautions were taken during the event, including mask-wearing and wiping down car seats after inspections were completed.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Child Passenger Safety Program prepares technicians across South Carolina to perform these essential inspections.

“We teach a national certification course that equips people in their own communities to help caregivers with their car seats,” said Kevin Poore, health director for DHEC’s Child Passenger Safety Program.

“It’s traditional for us to train fire departments, for example, and once we train those places, they will then become what we call an inspection station where people can go and get their car seats checked,” Poore told WSAV NOW.

In addition to checking whether seats were correctly placed in the back seats, technicians also demonstrated how parents should use and install the seats on their own.

“The misuse rates for car seats are really high, and we know that a properly installed car seat and a properly harnessed child are going to greatly reduce your child’s risk for injury in a motor vehicle collision,” Poore said.

From the inspections he’s performed, he says around 90% of the car seats he’s seen are used incorrectly.

“You know, sometimes it’s minor things, but a lot of times it’s pretty major things, too,” Poore said.

“Generally speaking, you’re not supposed to use the lower anchors and the seat belt together, that’s a really common mistake that we see,” he said.

The expert adds that people rarely harness their child into the seat tightly enough.

“Another one that we see a lot of times is there’s a strap that you’re supposed to use with your car seat when your seat is forward-facing; it’s called a tether,” Poore said.

“Caregivers almost never use that tether strap, and that strap has really big benefits, it keeps the child from coming forward in the car seat,” he said, adding, “People don’t know it’s there, people don’t know how to use it, so those are the types of things that we would educate caregivers on.”

He estimates that in South Carolina, around 1,000 people die on the state’s roadways annually.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do is push that rate down by protecting our most vulnerable, which are those children,” Poore said.

The goal of safety events like the one held on Thursday, says Bluffton Fire Capt. Randy Hunter, is to ensure that people in the community are aware that there are places they can visit if they’re unsure about the safety of their child’s car seat.

He notes that Station 38 also offers car seats for families facing a genuine need.

“We hope to do an event like this quarterly,” Hunter said. “We always want to make sure people know that no matter what, [you can] call your local fire department here, especially the Bluffton Fire District, and we can make an appointment for you to come in and get your car seat checked.”



Parents can locate South Carolina car seat inspection stations near them by visiting DHEC’s website at this link.