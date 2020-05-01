Bluffton fire department challenges families to fire safety scavenger hunt for prize

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Township Fire District created an online challenge that families could do together from the safety of their homes.

The fire department posted a scavenger hunt task to Facebook each day of the week so families could send in videos of themselves doing the challenge that taught them something new about fire safety.

“Normally, I spend so much time in and out of schools civic groups, churches, and with the public in general and obviously, that’s not allowed anymore,” Bluffton Fire Spokesperson Lee Levesque said. “It’s just not good practice. It’s just a no brainer to come together to find something to give families to do together.”

He says his inbox was full of hundreds of emails each day from families showing how much fun they were having doing the challenges. But families had to participate in the scavenger hunt every day of the week to be eligible for the prize.









“So we had to come up with some creative ways to do this,” Levesque said. “We want to put in the back of their mind those little safety messages to keep them safe while they’re cooking, while they’re heating, while they’re doing all the things they do with their families at home.”

Some of the challenges included finding a meeting place outside the home in case of an emergency, testing your smoke detectors and finding your nearest fire station.

“Families are showing us photos of what we’re calling ‘Fire Drill Friday,’” Levesque said. “We’re asking them to put all the things they learned Monday through Friday together, and doing so, into a fire drill.”

The fire department will select a family who participated every day of the week and will deliver them pizza in their fire trucks Saturday night.

“We get pictures or videos of them doing fire drills, checking their smoke alarms, and it’s just amazing to see our community have fun with this and it warms our hearts to know that we’re sharing the message of fire safety,” Levesque said.

The winner will be chosen Friday, May 1, and will be announced on the Bluffton Township Fire District Facebook page.