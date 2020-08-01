Bluffton backpack giveaway helps families in need

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton nonprofit is helping kids get ready for the upcoming school year. Hundreds of backpacks were passed out at Saturday’s drive through giveaway.

Sharon Brown said she was driving to the Savannah Civic Center to pickup a free backpack for her own daughter, when she realized she could help people in her community the way others had helped her.

“The Lord stopped me, He said why go over to Georgia ad take one backpack away from a child, when you can come back to your own city where you live at and start your own. We started out with 68 the first year ad now we give out normally 500,” Brown relayed.

Ten years later, she said the need in Bluffton and other areas is growing. Brown described how COVID-19 has created significant financial duress for countless families.

“Every year we see the need. People are losing their jobs, and especially during this COVID-19, and can you imagine 20, 25 dollars for one backpack and you have multiple kids? You do the math.”

Brown founded Bluffton Area Community Association with community members like Lenora Grayson, who said they will do whatever it takes to consistently help their community. The charity had planned to do a big celebration for their 10th donation giveaway. Grayson said even though they had to adapt their plans, she believes it’s more important for community members to know they can always rely on them for support.

“It takes some stress off of them, you know, they probably don’t know where the next dollar is coming from, you know. But to know at least my kid’s going to have school supplies at least they can start off the school year even if it’s virtual or in school, they’re going to have something,” Grayson said.

Backpacks filled to the brim with workbooks, paper supplies, and a free Chick-fil-A kids meal, all went to families whose gratitude was shown by their smiles and ‘thank you’s’ yelled through rolled down windows.

“Help people, help one another. We are in such uncertain times and you know now is the time for us to put things aside that’s effecting you to move forth to help people. We want the children to feel happy,” Brown said.

Click HERE to sen organizers a message on their Facebook page if you need help getting school supplies or want to donate to the Bluffton Area Community Association.