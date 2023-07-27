BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Big changes are coming to Bryan County – and leaders are now finalizing a new comprehensive plan.

The action plan is called Blueprint Bryan 2045 – it is designed to make sure the area can support major developments while also preserving the integrity of the county as leaders anticipate a huge boom from the Hyundai megasite which is slated to open this time next year.

Blueprint Bryan 2045, which can be found on the county’s website, is nearly 150 pages and covers everything from broadband internet access to job growth and preserving local watersheds. The draft is designed to help the county prepare for the effects of major population and industrial growth from the Hyundai metaplant with local leaders saying having a detailed plan is key.

Kent told News 3, “We’re a relatively small county now, we’re looking at possibly by 2040, we could be as big as 70 to 80 thousand people, so planning is the important thing right now to make sure that we have the infrastructure for the growth that’s coming. We already know what’s coming, so we need to plan.”

Bryan County’s communications manager, Matthew Kent, tells us that a main focus of the plan is making clear boundaries to separate industrial and residential zones – something the county lacks right now.

Kent explained, “Right now there’s some residential areas next to industrial areas, and that’s just how the land was sold in these large areas, in these large lots. So, as we look to the comprehensive plan we look to prevent that in the future.”

He says another priority is making sure there is enough room for things like grocery stores and doctor’s offices to support an influx of families to the area.

“Layout where commercial can go, because it’s no good to have a lot of residential and industrial without shopping centers and grocery stores and restaurants,” He said.

Kent says the blueprint relies on feedback from residents…and the county wants to hear from you.

“Public feedback is one of the most important things of this, and we’ve had several public hearings, we’ve had over 800 respondents to a survey—a very long survey at the beginning of the process—and we want to hear from the public.”

County officials urge anyone that wants to make their voice heard to attend the board of commissioners meeting on August 8th. It will be the last chance for people in Bryan County to give their input on the plan.