SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV-TV) — One local church spent its Saturday morning serving the Savannah community with a grocery and gift giveaway.

This is Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship’s annual event, “Blessings on the Southside”.

“We are blessing 1,000 families on the southside of Savannah with groceries, gifts, and gift cards…” Yolanda Roberson, Executive Pastor said.

It is the church’s fourth year hosting the giveaway, partnering with local businesses and organizations.

“Forsyth Farmer’s Market partnered with us to giveaway fresh produce,” Roberson said. “The volunteers, the members of Kingdom Life [Christian Fellowship] donated all these wonderful gifts. Also, there’s been several people like Second Harvest Food Bank…”

Roberson told News 3 a little goes a long way, especially during this time of year.

“A lot of times it is hard during the holiday season for many families, and if we can do a little bit just to put a smile on someone’s face then that means all to us,” she said. “We’re grateful that we can serve.”