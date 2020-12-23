Blessings In A Bookbag hosts 9th annual Christmas toy giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Blessings In A Bookbag is once again offering a helping hand to local families for the holidays.

Wednesday afternoon, the organization held its 9th annual Christmas toy giveaway near Conners Temple Church.

The event was made possible by The Eicholz Law Firm’s weekend toy drive, filling up one of Savannah’s Old Town Trolleys.

Blessings In A Bookbag says during these tough times, giving back is more important than ever.

“If I can be a part of just a little bit of joy, and you mean to tell me that a toy is the only thing I have to do, then I’ll do that,” said the organization’s founder, Mahogany Bowers.

“It’s about the giveback, it’s about the feeling, it’s not so much about the inanimate object,” she said. “It’s more so about us coming together as a community.”

The group was able to give out around 500 toys just in time for Christmas.