Blessings in a Bookbag hosts 8th annual Back to School Bash

As students continue to head back to class, here’s another chance to make sure they’re prepared!

Join Blessings in a Book Bag this Saturday for its 8th annual Back to School Bash!

There will be free haircuts and hairdos for girls… free food… school supplies… uniforms… book bags… giveaways… and more!

It all begins at noon and ends at three at the West Broad Street YMCA!

The event is free and open to the public!

Donations for supplies and uniforms are still being accepted.

For more information, call: 912-436-9094

8th Annual Back to School Bash

Saturday, August 10

Noon – 3 p.m.

West Broad Street YMCA

FREE!

912-436-9094