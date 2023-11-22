SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Organization is also in the giving spirit today. This morning, the nonprofit Blessings in a Book Bag handed out holiday food.

At a drive-through giveaway – people received a free Thanksgiving bag full of everything needed for a dinner for four.

They also got a turkey or cornish hen. This is the twelfth year of the event.

It is the nonprofit’s mission to make sure children in the community have food when they are out of school.

Local veterans, the Chatham County Child Support Office, and the Eichholz Law Firm helped sponsor the event.