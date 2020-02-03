Black and Purple Gala raises money to battle bullying and domestic violence

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) – Confidently Learn To Live, Incorporated hosted its annual Black And Purple Gala Saturday night at the Richmond Hill City Center.

The gala raised money for daily workshops designed to help young people with issues like bullying and peer pressure.

The money will also help establish a shelter in Mcintosh County for women and children.

Founder Lula Wilson says she knows what it’s like to need a safe space.

“I was once one of those women that did not have a place to go, and I want to make a difference for someone else,” explained Wilson, “So, if they are back up against the wall I don’t want to have to keep sending them to different resources. I want to have a place for them myself.”

This marks the second year for the Purple And Black Gala.

WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw served as the event’s Mistress of Ceremony.

Allen Bailey, football defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, was the night’s featured guest.

Browse photos from the event in the gallery below:



