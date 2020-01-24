Black and Purple Gala benefits local victims of domestic violence

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A local non-profit is hosting it’s second annual Black and Purple Gala to aid in its efforts of serving victims of domestic violence.

Benefitting Confidently Learn to Live Inc., the gala is set for Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Richmond Hill City Center (520 Cedar Street).

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will serve as the gala’s mistress of ceremony. Featured guest Allen Bailey, football defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, will also be in attendance.

Confidently Learn to Live Inc. specializes in treatment for individuals dealing with domestic violence and low self-esteem.

The organization provides daily workshops that equip youth with the necessary skills and resources about bullying and peer pressure while helping build self-confidence and proper social skills.

Confidently Learn to Live Inc. is currently in the middle of renovating a home in McIntosh County that will be used as a shelter for women and children who are in need of a safe place.

All proceeds from the event will help with the renovations as well as the after school workshops.

To purchase tickets for the Black and Purple Gala, visit here.