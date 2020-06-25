Billboards honor community leaders across Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Eichholz Law Firm and local Savannah artist Panhandle Slim have partnered to highlight leaders across Chatham County.

The duo is using billboards to honor community members who have gone above and beyond to give back during the pandemic.

Emily Bounds, public relations and community manager for The Eichholz Law Firm, says the firm first started by thanking frontline workers with billboards.

The latest effort is meant to shine a light on other heroes in our community.

“It’s kind of like a little beacon of hope in a way, especially these last ones that are just positive messaging about how we’re going to get through it and Savannah will come out stronger than ever,” said Bounds.

The first three community members being highlighted are Marianne Ganem-Poppell from Good Cause Marketing and Savannah Master Calendar, Frannie Krieg from Olympia Cafe, and

Beverlee Trotter from Savannah Youth City.

Bounds says they hope to continue putting up the billboards even as we get more adjusted to the “new normal”.

If you want to honor a member of your community, reach out to the Eichholz Law Firm on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or on their website.