SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A ride dedicated to fallen first responders made a stop in the Hostess City Friday afternoon.

The non-profit organization, Brotherhood Ride, stopped by the Savannah Elks Lodge. The group of 40 first responders are riding from Florida to New York City in a span of 22 days covering over 17-hundred miles.

Check out a photo gallery — courtesy of Bunny Ware — below.