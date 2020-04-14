Bike Walk Savannah giving free bikes to essential workers left without transportation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bike Walk Savannah is giving free bikes to people who have lost transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the year, volunteers with the News Standard Cycles Bicycle Recycling Program collect donated bikes from the community and work with local non-profits and agencies to help clients find transportation. During the coronavirus outbreak, volunteers will be working directly with individuals to provide free bikes.

“Bicycles are essential transportation for many who need to get around,” said Caila Brown, executive director. “This might include traveling to essential jobs, running crucial errands, or assisting vulnerable people who cannot leave their homes.”

Anyone in need of a bike to travel to an essential job, run crucial errands or provide community support can fill out the bike request form available here.

Bikes are first-come-first-served, and helmets will be provided if available. A limited number of locks are available for $15.

Members of the community who have a bike that is in good condition that they would like to donate to the program can email caila@bikewalksavannah.org.