SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In two days, the Savannah Convention Center will serve as the backdrop for the Big Tide Changemakers Summit.

Big Tide is all about shaping the future for high school students.

The man behind this amazing mission is Robert Gould, CEO of RG Media Affiliates.

He has an incredible resume—starting as a child actor and also Attending Berkeley School Of Music.

Robert provides a space for these young people to advance their dreams.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw took a moment to discuss the upcoming event and what sparked Robert to empower teens.

The summit is happening this Thursday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Savannah Convention Center.

This will include leadership labs, a career expo and STEM labs.

Tina Tyus-Shaw will serve as a guest speaker.