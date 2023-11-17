SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’ve all heard the saying “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” but that’s not always the case. People living with low-vision or neuro conditions aren’t always able to enjoy some of the art that able-bodied people may take for granted. That’s why the Georgia Council of the Arts funded an inclusive exhibit, built on a concept that came from renowned artist Keith Haring who once famously said, “Art is for everybody.”

The Savannah Cultural Arts Center took that to heart and designed an exhibit that everyone can appreciate. The exhibit is designed specifically for those with low-vision or neurological conditions. It’s an accessibility-focused gallery called “Beyond Sight” featuring tactile sculptures and interactive installations created for the vision impaired.

Each piece encourages visitors to touch, hear, and interact with the artwork, giving everyone a chance to experience art using their different senses. The exhibit’s curator, Antonia Larkin shares how guests have reacted to the pieces so far, “They seem to enjoy the work, and enjoy that they can actually be in a gallery and engage with the artwork.”

The Savannah Cultural Arts Center is located at 201 Montgomery Street. The “Beyond Sight” exhibit is free and open to the public through Saturday.