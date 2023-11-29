SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many people, colder temperatures bring nostalgic feelings of the holidays but for others, freezing temperatures could be a dangerous turn of circumstance.

Our homeless population often finds refuge in city squares and at empty storefronts, but when temperatures drop below freezing, those options aren’t sustainable for habitation. Although Chatham County offers overnight housing options, it’s simply not for everyone.

Jennifer DuLong of the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority explains that there are a variety of reasons that some homeless citizens may choose to stay outdoors instead of going into a shelter.

“It’s just being human. It’s self-determination, and it’s freedom. A lot of people self-determine to not go into a shelter because of their background and experiences. From having a pet, to having a partner, to actually just feeling more comfortable just staying outside and not being a in a congregated bedspace.”

Adding to the risk is the fact that many in our homeless community simply don’t know when extreme weather is upon us. Citizens living on the streets often don’t have access to the same information we get on our televisions or smartphones. DuLong says along with offering unhoused people money, clothing, or food… make sure they’re aware of dangerous weather conditions, and that they know where to go for shelter and food.

“Connect them to information that would give them access to those warming centers, the additional bed spaces, the transportation available here from Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. If they have cash and want to give them $5 that’s ok too, but information that will help them be safe overnight, and get them out of the cold is really the very best information to give. “

Here is a list of area shelters and soup kitchens. As you lend a helping hand to those in need, remember to spread the word about available resources because it can make a big difference for our fellow citizens who are trying to survive on the streets.

Old Savannah Mission: 2414 Bull Street (912) 232-1979

Inner City Night Shelter: 124 Arnold Street (912) 232-4673

Union Mission: 1407 Atlantic Avenue (912) 238-2777

Pheonix Project: 525 East 34th Street (912) 231-0123

Emmaus House: 18 Abercorn Street

Second Harvest Food Bank: 2651 Causton Bluff Road