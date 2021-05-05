Best selling author to speak virtually Saturday for 2021 Savannah Book Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Best-selling author Ruth Ware plans to appear virtually at the 2021 Savannah Book Festival.

Ware is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Turn of the Key and In a Dark Dark Wood.

Saturday, Ware will talk about her newest book One by One.

One by One is a thriller set on a snow-covered mountain where an avalanche leaves a group of coworkers cut off from the outside world.

“It’s set in an exclusive alpine resort in the French Alps. And for the first time ever I have 2 narrators — which is something I’ve never dared to do before but I took a leap,” explained Ware.

Ware is scheduled to appear virtually for the Savannah Book Fest 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Register for the event here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/lt05g17d