SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Music filled the air at the Beach Institute over the weekend for the unveiling of a new and permanent exhibit honoring a jazz legend.

Friends of the late Ben Tucker gathered for Saturday’s event which also served as a birthday celebration ahead of December 13th, which would have been his 92nd birthday.

Tucker is best known for his contribution to jazz locally and nationally and for his dedication to the Savannah community.