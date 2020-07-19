Beloved Savannah pastor celebrates 98th birthday, awarded for his community contributions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community lined up in their cars Saturday to celebrate 98 years of life for one local pastor.

Pastor Matthew Brown Sr. watched from his front porch as people honked and waved from a distance to wish him a big “happy birthday.”

A parade of decorated cars started at Beach High School and drove straight to Brown’s childhood home. Community leaders, including Mayor Van Johnson, visited Brown and presented him with awards for his contributions to the community.

Brown says the past 98 years have been nothing short of wonderful.

“I cannot say what my favorite memory is of my 98 years of living,” Brown said. “I just can’t say. I have had a good ride. I have had a wonderful 98 years.”

Matthew Brown Jr., the beloved pastor’s son, says the celebration was inspiring and exciting.

“It’s exciting to see and it shows us what could happen, and the appreciation thereof, if you do the right thing,” Brown Jr. said.

Brown’s family says they are already planning a celebration for their father’s 100th birthday.