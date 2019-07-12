Beaufort Water Festival opens with craft market and concert

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Newcomers and regulars enjoying the warmth and breeze flocked to the waterfront Friday afternoon for the 64th annual Beaufort Water Festival’s opening day.

This year’s 10-day festival, held at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, will feature entertainment, dozens of vendors and activities from now through Sunday, July 21.

Arts and Crafts Market at Beaufort Water Festival (Ashley Williams)

The first day of one of the Lowcountry’s longest-running festivals opened with the Festival Arts and Crafts Market in the afternoon, leading up to the night’s opening ceremonies featuring fireworks and a concert with the Parris Island Marine Band.

Throughout the volunteer-run festival, visitors can enjoy live music, dance performances, boat tours, raft races and more.

Many of the festival’s offerings are free of charge. Check out the full schedule of events here.