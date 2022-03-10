SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 10 is Harriet Tubman Day. The day celebrates the life of the historical figure known for her role in freeing slaves in the South.

This year marks the 200th year since her birth. Tubman’s exact birth date is unknown. She died on March 10 in 1913.

During the Civil War, Tubman lived in Beaufort County where she helped Union military efforts.

According to historians, Tubman helped organize a military raid of plantations along the Combahee River that freed over 750 enslaved persons in one night in June of 1863.

Organizers are asking residents to place a single flower in her honor at the future site of the Harriet Tubman Monument at 901 Craven Street Thursday.

Organizers say anyone unable to place a flower at the site is asked to respond to the post on the Harriet Tubman Monument Facebook page with an image of a flower or flowers with the inscription “Happy 200th Harriet”.