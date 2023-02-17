BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort South Carolina Drum Circle hosted its monthly group meeting on Friday.

Facilitator Eric Roy led the group in learning some traditional West African rhythms.

Roy says all are welcome to join with any percussion instrument of their choosing.

“Bells, congas, shakers, whatever, we invite people to come here and play,” he said, adding, “It’s about enjoying yourself and being in the moment.”

This month’s meeting was held at the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce, though the group typically meets at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Weather permitting, the group may start hosting two or three monthly meetings.

“It’s very uplifting, it’s very positive,” said Roy. “It’s a nice thing where people can get together and join in on something where we’re making together from scratch.”

To join the Drum Circle’s membership roster with news and updates, reach out to beaufortscdrumcircle@gmail.com. Keep an eye on the group’s Facebook page to find out when and where their next meeting will take place.