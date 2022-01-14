Beaufort County to offer free curbside Narcan training

The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – On January 22 the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BCADAD) plans to offer a free 5 minute Narcan training.

Officials say the training will help individuals understand how to identify the signs of an overdose and how to help someone who may be overdosing.

Organizers say no appointment is required, and attendees don’t have to leave your car.

Everyone who takes the 5 minute training will receive free supplies of Narcan.

The 5-minute training will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. curbside at the BCADAD Beaufort office, 1905 Duke Street and the BCADAD Bluffton office, 4819 Bluffton Parkway.

Free Deterra bags will be available too. Deterra bags are the proper way to dispose of expired, unwanted medication.

For more information visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov/alcohol-and-drug.