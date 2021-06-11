Beaufort County School District helps provide free meals to children this summer

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children free of charge.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
The following sites are open to the public and will provide free meals to all children (age 18 and below):
- Breakfast Lunch Dinner Beaufort County Libraries Beaufort Branch June 21-July 30 12:00-1:00 311 Scott Street, Beaufort, SC 29902
- Hilton Head Branch June 21-July 30 11:00-12:00 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29935
- St Helena Branch June 21-July 30 11:00-12:00 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. Helena, SC 29920
- Lobeco Branch June 21-July 30 1:00-2:00 1862 Trask Parkway, Seabrook, SC 29940
- Bluffton Branch June 21-July 30 11:00-12:00 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton, SC 29910
Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows, only to enrollees of the programs.
To enroll in these programs: Boys and Girls Club Summer Camps, please contact your local Boys and Girls Club Office.
- Beaufort-Jasper YMCA, please contact the YMCA at (843)522-9622.
- Neighborhood Outreach Center, please contact the NOC at (843)480-0360.
- Island Recreation Center, please contact the Island Rec Center at (843)681-7273.
- Thumbs Up Summer Program, please contact the Thumbs Ups Learning Center at (843)379-8882.
- Extra Mile Club, please contact the Extra Mile Mentoring Program at (843)812-2056
- Wright Directions Summer Camp, please contact Wright Directions Family Services at (843)645-7700
- To enroll in the YMCA Migrant Camp, please contact the YMCA at (843)522-9622.
- Enrollees of the Migrant Camp must be students (Kindergarten – 12th Grade) and the family must have moved within the last 36 months for the purpose of engaging in agriculture.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Low-Country Breakfast Lunch Dinner Shanklin Club June 28-July 29 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 At Whale Branch Elementary School 15 Stuart Point Road, Seabrook, SC 29941
- Broad River Club June 28-July 29 7:30-9:00 12:00-1:00 At Robert Smalls International Academy 43 WK Alston Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906
- Bluffton Club June 28-August 6 8:30-10:00 10:45-12:30 100 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910
- Hilton Head Club June 28-August 6 8:30-9:30 11:30-1:00 151 Gumtree Rd., Hilton Head, SC 29925
- Sheldon Club June 28-July 29 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 21 Agnes Major Rd., Sheldon, SC 29941
- Beaufort-Jasper YMCA YMCA Summer Camp June 21-August 13 7:30-8:30 11:30-12:30 1801 Richmond Ave., Port Royal, SC 29935
- YMCA – Coosa Club June 28-July 29 7:30-8:30 11:30-12:30 1025 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena, SC 29920
- YMCA Migrant Education Program June 28-July 29 8:00-9:00 12:00-12:45 4:00-4:45 1025 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena, SC 29920
- Neighborhood Outreach Center Cordillo Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 50 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
- Marsh Pointe Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 1716 Greenlawn Dr., Beaufort, SC 29902
- Avalon Shores Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 20 Simmonsville Rd., Apt. 2303, Bluffton, SC 29910
- New Oaks Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 4 Southwood Park Drive, Hilton Head, SC 29926
- Breakfast Lunch Dinner Island Recreation Center June 21-August 13 11:00-12:30 20 Wilborn Rd., Hilton Head, SC 29926
- Thumbs Up Summer Program June 22-July 23 8:30-9:00 12:00-1:00 914 Hamar Street, Beaufort, SC 29902
- Extra Mile Club June 21-August 12 6:30-7:00 At Whale Branch Early College 169 Detour Road, Seabrook, SC 29940
- Wright Directions Summer Camp Beaufort Camp June 21-August 13 9:00-10:00 12:00-1:00 At Battery Creek High School 1 Blue Dolphin Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906
- HHI/Bluffton Camp June 21-August 13 9:30-10:30 12:00-1:00 233 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head, SC 29926
Beaufort County School District will be holding their Summer Reading Programs at selected schools and breakfast and lunch will be served to the attendees of the Summer Reading Programs.
- Bluffton Early Childhood Center (BLES Students)
- Coosa Elementary School
- Hilton Head School of Creative Arts (Includes HHIBE Students)
- Ladys Island Elementary School
- MC Riley Early Childhood Center (MCRES Students)
- Mossy Oaks Elementary School
- Okatie Elementary School
- Port Royal Elementary (Includes BES Students)
- Pritcharville Elementary School
- Red Cedar Elementary School
- River Ridge Academy
- Robert Smalls International Academy (Includes BRES Students)
- Whale Branch Elementary School (Includes JSES Students)
- Battery Creek High School
- Beaufort High School
- Bluffton Middle School
- Beaufort Middle School
- HE McCracken Middle School (Includes BLHS Students)
- Hilton Head Island Middle School (Includes HHIHS Students)
- Ladys Island Middle School
- May River High School
- Whale Branch Early College
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.