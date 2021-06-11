Beaufort County School District helps provide free meals to children this summer

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million school children during the summer months. They’re using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March 2021. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children free of charge.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

The following sites are open to the public and will provide free meals to all children (age 18 and below):

Breakfast Lunch Dinner Beaufort County Libraries Beaufort Branch June 21-July 30 12:00-1:00 311 Scott Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Hilton Head Branch June 21-July 30 11:00-12:00 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29935

St Helena Branch June 21-July 30 11:00-12:00 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. Helena, SC 29920

Lobeco Branch June 21-July 30 1:00-2:00 1862 Trask Parkway, Seabrook, SC 29940

Bluffton Branch June 21-July 30 11:00-12:00 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton, SC 29910

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows, only to enrollees of the programs.

To enroll in these programs: Boys and Girls Club Summer Camps, please contact your local Boys and Girls Club Office.

Beaufort-Jasper YMCA, please contact the YMCA at (843)522-9622.

Neighborhood Outreach Center, please contact the NOC at (843)480-0360.

Island Recreation Center, please contact the Island Rec Center at (843)681-7273.

Thumbs Up Summer Program, please contact the Thumbs Ups Learning Center at (843)379-8882.

Extra Mile Club, please contact the Extra Mile Mentoring Program at (843)812-2056

Wright Directions Summer Camp, please contact Wright Directions Family Services at (843)645-7700

To enroll in the YMCA Migrant Camp, please contact the YMCA at (843)522-9622.

Enrollees of the Migrant Camp must be students (Kindergarten – 12th Grade) and the family must have moved within the last 36 months for the purpose of engaging in agriculture.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Low-Country Breakfast Lunch Dinner Shanklin Club June 28-July 29 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 At Whale Branch Elementary School 15 Stuart Point Road, Seabrook, SC 29941

Broad River Club June 28-July 29 7:30-9:00 12:00-1:00 At Robert Smalls International Academy 43 WK Alston Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906

Bluffton Club June 28-August 6 8:30-10:00 10:45-12:30 100 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910

Hilton Head Club June 28-August 6 8:30-9:30 11:30-1:00 151 Gumtree Rd., Hilton Head, SC 29925

Sheldon Club June 28-July 29 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 21 Agnes Major Rd., Sheldon, SC 29941

Beaufort-Jasper YMCA YMCA Summer Camp June 21-August 13 7:30-8:30 11:30-12:30 1801 Richmond Ave., Port Royal, SC 29935

YMCA – Coosa Club June 28-July 29 7:30-8:30 11:30-12:30 1025 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena, SC 29920

YMCA Migrant Education Program June 28-July 29 8:00-9:00 12:00-12:45 4:00-4:45 1025 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena, SC 29920

Neighborhood Outreach Center Cordillo Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 50 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Marsh Pointe Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 1716 Greenlawn Dr., Beaufort, SC 29902

Avalon Shores Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 20 Simmonsville Rd., Apt. 2303, Bluffton, SC 29910

New Oaks Learning Center July 6-July 30 12:00-1:00 4 Southwood Park Drive, Hilton Head, SC 29926

Breakfast Lunch Dinner Island Recreation Center June 21-August 13 11:00-12:30 20 Wilborn Rd., Hilton Head, SC 29926

Thumbs Up Summer Program June 22-July 23 8:30-9:00 12:00-1:00 914 Hamar Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Extra Mile Club June 21-August 12 6:30-7:00 At Whale Branch Early College 169 Detour Road, Seabrook, SC 29940

Wright Directions Summer Camp Beaufort Camp June 21-August 13 9:00-10:00 12:00-1:00 At Battery Creek High School 1 Blue Dolphin Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906

HHI/Bluffton Camp June 21-August 13 9:30-10:30 12:00-1:00 233 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head, SC 29926

Beaufort County School District will be holding their Summer Reading Programs at selected schools and breakfast and lunch will be served to the attendees of the Summer Reading Programs.

Bluffton Early Childhood Center (BLES Students)

Coosa Elementary School

Hilton Head School of Creative Arts (Includes HHIBE Students)

Ladys Island Elementary School

MC Riley Early Childhood Center (MCRES Students)

Mossy Oaks Elementary School

Okatie Elementary School

Port Royal Elementary (Includes BES Students)

Pritcharville Elementary School

Red Cedar Elementary School

River Ridge Academy

Robert Smalls International Academy (Includes BRES Students)

Whale Branch Elementary School (Includes JSES Students)

Battery Creek High School

Beaufort High School

Bluffton Middle School

Beaufort Middle School

HE McCracken Middle School (Includes BLHS Students)

Hilton Head Island Middle School (Includes HHIHS Students)

Ladys Island Middle School

May River High School

Whale Branch Early College

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.