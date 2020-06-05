Beaufort County School District announces summer free meal program plans

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County School District (BCSD) shared details in their free summer meals program Friday.

BCSD says the summer student meal distribution starts Monday and runs through June 30.

Officials say there will be significant changes to schedules and pick-up locations from the current student meal distribution program.

Distribution dates will move to three days per week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays). Two breakfasts and two lunches per student will be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays, and three breakfasts and three lunches per student will be distributed on Fridays.

Officials say any child under age 18 and anyone under age 21 with a disability are eligible for a free meal.

Drive-up sites for meal pick-ups during the summer will be at Coosa Elementary, St. Helena Elementary, Battery Creek High, Whale Branch Middle and Bluffton Middle. Meals may be picked up at these sites from 9 a.m. until noon.

Bus routes will remain unchanged and can be viewed on the school district’s website at this link: http://beaufortschools.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=170925&pageId=23614099

BCSD says there may be additional program changes after June 30, and information will be communicated to parents prior to that date.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the summer program.

Meals will be provided by Sodexo, the school district’s food service contractor.

BCSD also shared other meal pick-up options for the community including the following: