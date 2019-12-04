Beaufort Co. community to celebrate the Festival of Lights with parade and public celebration

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Chabad of Greater Hilton Head prepares to host a menorah parade and a giant menorah lighting ceremony on December 22nd.

According to officials, the festivities begin with an 18 car Menorah Parade departing from Tanger Outlets 2 traveling to Shelter Cove Towne Center. The parade route will travel via the main thoroughfares of Bluffton and Hilton Head.

The parade ends at Shelter Cove Towne Center with a celebration including the lighting of a giant Hanukkah menorah.

The celebration will include dancing, singing, juggling, and traditional Chanukah foods. The event is open to the public.

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on December 22nd and concludes the evening of Monday, December 30th.

