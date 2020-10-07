Beaufort church to host produce giveaway Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort is set to hold a produce giveaway this weekend.

Farmers to Families Food Boxes from the USDA will be distributed to the first 1,000 Beaufort County residents free of charge. The boxes include fresh produce and other food items, including dairy and meat.

The giveaway will be on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 911 Craven Street.

“Far too many residents of Beaufort County have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rev. Kenneth Hodges, pastor of the Tabernacle Baptist Church said. “Many of them have lost jobs and others are finding it difficult to provide meals for their families during these challenging times.”

Hodges says that there are no requirements to receive the produce.

Tabernacle is partnering with The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of SC to distribute the free food boxes.

Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr, president of BEMCSC said, “We want to be a blessing to those in need during this unprecedented time. It is our mission to take care of each other who are hurting and provide the support that is needed in our community.”