BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A drive-thru food giveaway is being held in Beaufort Saturday.

Tabernacle Baptist Church is hosting the event. They will give away produce, meat, and dairy products to the first 1,000 cars in line.

The giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at 901 Craven Street.

There will be more giveaways on Oct. 24 and 31.